Stephen Chaffin



Stephen “Chappy” Chaffin died in his sleep on Sept. 8, 2020.

Born Feb. 18, 1978 in Elwood, Ind., he attended Elwood Community High School, and earned his GED diploma in August of 1996.

Stephen moved to Durango, Color. in 2005 and on to Portland, Ore. in 2006. There, Stephen graduated from the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Ore. in June of 2007, The Everest Institute of Tigard, Oregon in February of 2009 and Portland Community College with an Associate Degree for General Studies in Septem-ber 2019. While in Oregon Stephen helped produce short movie videos.

After living in Portland for many years, Stephen and his beloved pet Schnauzer “Chuckstache” moved back to Indiana in the summer of 2016. He was employed at the Book Nook in Carmel for a short time and then at the Out-Back Steak House in Kokomo until his passing.

Family and friends had the pleasure of his friendship while living with us here in Kokomo. We were blessed with getting to know him better. We were so proud of him, a hard worker, deep thinker and artistic writer. We loved sitting around and talking with him. His points of view on life were totally refreshing, original and full of love for this world and the people living on it. Stephen especially loved and cared for Chuckstache until his passing in November 2018.

Not long after, Bliz, an American Husky, also became a beloved pet to care for and love.

Stephen’s philosophy was …I’m a believer in hope and honesty, teaching everyone Love is the only Religion ever needed…

He is survived by his parents Roy Chaffin Jr. of Gas City and Karen Skinner and stepfather Steve Skinner of Kokomo; his grandfather Roy Chaffin Sr. of Elwood.; his brother, Scott (Angie) Chaffin of Fairmont; his sister, Michele Chaffin (Kokomo); his stepsister, Carrie (Troy) of Anchorage, Alaska; stepbrothers Jake (Mary) of Anderson and James Skinner (Trisha) of Indiana-polis; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Chaffin (paternal) and Chester and May Baxter (maternal).

Visitation will be at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood, Ind. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m.

