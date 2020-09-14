Larry R. Etchison



ALEXANDRIA – Larry R. “Peanut” Etchison, 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020.

Due to public health restrictions at that time, the family is now announcing his public Celebration of Life gathering. Peanut’s memory and life will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in the Entertainment Pavilion at Beulah Park, State Road 9, Alexandria.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 5 p.m. Bring a dish or two to pass for the pitch-in and casual dress is encouraged.

If you have a classic or antique car please drive that as well, as Peanut loved classic cars. After 5 p.m., the group will move to Peanut’s grave at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria where lanterns will be lit and released in his memory.

The family is requesting that social distancing and appropriate facial covering be observed all guests.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com