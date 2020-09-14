Aaron Michael Romine, 32, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood, the son of Dana Romine and Rebecca (Singer) and T.J. Harness.

He attended Elwood Community School and Madison-Grant High School.

He previously worked as a CNA and cared for handicapped children. He most recently worked in security.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather (who raised him), Rebecca and T.J. Harness; his biological father, Dana Romine; his daughter, Sophia May Romine; brother, Joshua Romine; a niece; and grandparents, Wesley and Georgia Singer.

Cremated was chosen. A Celebration of Life gathering and pitch-in will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Callaway Park in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

