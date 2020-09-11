

Juanita Patrick, 85, of Tipton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Tipton, the daughter of Everett and Flossie Maple (Barnes) Ogden.

She attended Ash Street Wesleyan Church in Tipton.

Juanita was married to Robert Patrick until his passing on July 16, 2018.

Survivors include her son, Earl (Judy) Scheffler; brothers, Willie Ogden of Rogersville, Tenn. and Phillip Ogden of Elwood; sister, Virginia Ogden of Tipton; step-daughters, Debbie Patrick and Kim Patrick; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank special nieces and caregivers, Jody Herring and Debbie Graham and special friends and caregivers, Trina and Kent Bartley.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Patrick in 2018; mother, Flossie Barnes; father, Everett Ogden; step-father, Otto Barnes; and sisters, Melba Borden, Opal Rich, Naomi Hillan, Marie Griffin, Ruth Scheffler and Eloise Ricker.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton.

A funeral service celebrating Juanita’s life will be immediately after visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Herring officiating.

Internment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton following the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

