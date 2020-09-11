It is with the saddest regret that we announce the passing of Allison Kay Percival, on Sunday Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born to Keith Alan Percival II and the late Janet Kay (McGraw) Percival, in Tipton Hospital, on July 26, 1986.

Allison graduated from Tri-Central High School in 2005, where she excelled at softball with 14 years of play. She worked at Best Buy in Asset Protection and Primerica. She enjoyed reading, hiking, biking, socializing; loved animals and nature, and especially, loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her father, Keith Alan Percival II of Kokomo; grandmothers, Wanda McGraw of Sharpsville and Ona Hite, Sarasota, Fla.; uncle, Richard Chapman; aunts, Jane (Joe) Sunsdahl, Kara Percival and Karla Percival; and many cousins, Wes McGraw, Joe McGraw, Alicia Peifer, Michael Sunsdahl, Chris Sunsdahl, Jennifer Sunsdahl, Rich Chapman, Filip Bruenn, Kinsey Bruenn, Taylor Bruenn and Jean Milesi.

Preceded in death is her mother, Janet Percival; grandfathers, Keith A. Percival and Ross McGraw; and uncle, Steve McGraw.

There will be a visitation for Allison on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St. in Kokomo. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of six feet will be practiced.

Memorial contributions may be made in Allison’s memory to Kokomo Humane Society. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

