

NOBLESVILLE – Dennis Gene Ehman, age 74, of Noblesville, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 30, 1946 in Elwood, to Donald Eugene and Melva Louise (Baker) Ehman. Growing up in northern Atlanta, he attended Tipton Schools and graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1964. He soon went into the U.S. Army and honorably served his country.

Upon returning from serving his country, he became employed at Guide Lamp, a division of General Motors at Anderson. He was employed there for more than 37 years as a die setter.

Dennis took great lengths in serving his community, his church and the church congregation. Whatever the need, he was only a phone call away to help someone in need. For more than 20 years, he was a compassionate family care giver always putting their needs first.

He enjoyed taking daily walks and also loved to take long car rides all over the State of Indiana. He welcomed others to ride along and share the ride, never knowing where you might end up. He loved to attend the Indiana State Fair as it reminded him of his childhood when he spent time living and working with his grandparents on their farm. He enjoyed visiting and spending time with his long-time friends and family. As a proud grandfather of two, he attended their various sporting events, plays and dance recitals.

He married Cathy Sue (Lane) Ehman on Oct. 12, 1968. She preceded him in death Sept. 8, 2018. In addition to his wife, his parents also preceded him in death.

Surviving him is a son, Dennis Jeffery (Susie) Ehman of Noblesville; a sister, Pauletta Pennock of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Kassandra Ehman of Tempe, Ariz. and Austin Ehman of Orlando, Fla.

Graveside rites will be at Arcadia Cemetery on Sept. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jody Brown officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Cicero American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, Atlanta, IN, 46031, where Dennis was a life-long member.

Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel is entrusted with his services and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.