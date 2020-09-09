

WINDFALL – Carol Lee Kinder, 80, of Windfall, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at home.

He was born in Windfall on Jan. 19, 1940 to Elmer Monroe “Bud” and Mildred Irene (Tolle) Kinder.

He met Sharon Kay Hoffman on a blind date. That date led to a wedding on July 28, 1968 and 52 years of marriage.

Carol worked for Chrysler Corporation, retiring in March 2000 as an Area Manager.

He was a graduate of Prairie Township High School and played basketball at Louisiana Tech.

He was member of the Hazel Dell Friends Church, Windfall Lions Club and served on the School Board of Tri-Central Community Schools for 28 years. Carol had been the President of Windfall Girls Softball League for several years. He enjoyed coaching basketball and softball.

Carol and Sharon had opened their home to nine exchange students over the years.

He enjoyed gardening, working outside and traveling. Carol had served in the Army National Guard as an officer for 15 years. He loved animals, especially beagles. Of everything he did, Carol received the most joy from spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors besides his wife Sharon include two children, Gregory Lee Kinder and partner, Van Welborn of Phoenix, Ariz. and Kara Lynn Castro and fiancé, Gil Valencia of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Irisha Neher of Kokomo; and a sister-in-law, Judy Kinder of Windfall. Carol is also survived by seven grandchildren, Karley Jo Winningham and husband, Kyle, Hanna Irene Pugh, Antonio Ryan Kinder, Maria Sofia Castro, Alexander Angel Kinder, Maria Elena Castro and Brian Gregory Castor; one great-grandson, Ezra James and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Lonnie Kinder.

Carol’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Hazel Dell Church with Pastor Dave Freeland presiding. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Windfall.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations in Carol’s honor may be made to Hazel Dell Friends Church, 4017 E. 300 North, Windfall, Ind. 46076.