

ATLANTA – Carl Edward Miller, 31, of Atlanta, Ind., passed away Sept. 5, 2020 at Majestic Care of Avon, after having health issues almost all his short life.

He was born to Charles and Kimberly Miller Nov. 19, 1988 in Tipton, Ind.

He is survived by his sister, Racheal Hiner of Elwood; his brother, Brent Brown of Elwood; his mother, Kimberly and Kenny McNamee of Bellview Fla.; his grandmother, Janice of Elwood; and his stepgrandmother, Barbara Marcrum of Elwood;

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Miller; grandparents, Ed and Donna Miller; grandfather, Roy Marcrum; and his great- grandparents, Harold and Ruth Harris.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at the Atlanta Christian Church in Atlanta, Ind.

