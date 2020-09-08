Wendal H. Faircloth



ALEXANDRIA – Wendal H. “Big Red” Faircloth, 81, of Alexandria, died Sept. 7, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness.

Wendal was born in Marshall, Ky., on Nov. 3, 1938 and was the son of Chester A. and Mary D. (Edwards) Faircloth. Wendal was one of eight children from that union.

He later married Dixie (Eck) Faircloth on Feb. 11, 1961 in Gas City, Ind.

Wendal retired in 1999 from Borg-Warner in Muncie after 37 years of faithful service.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of nearly 60 years, Dixie (Eck) Faircloth; his children, Debbie Melter, Steve (Paula) Faircloth, and Chad Faircloth; a sister, Gloria B. Tapp; a brother, Dwain (Kaye) Faircloth; his grandchildren, Joshua (Kimberly) Melter, Stephen (Angelica) Faircloth, Bryon Melter, Whitney (Benjamin) Gosnell, and Tara (Zachary) Flowers; his great-grandchildren, Kate, Jenna, Lillien, Josie, Jack, Kaylea, Lucy, Colton and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Although nearly 82 years have passed, it seemed like only a blink of an eye; his laughter, smile, that look he gave you, letting you know he was on to you; we want it back as he was gone too soon.

A remembrance gathering of family and friends will be held on Sept. 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S. Park Ave., Alexandria. Cremation will follow.

In accordance with state mandates for public safety, social distancing will be observed, and face covering are required.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Wendal and the Faircloth family.

