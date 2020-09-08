

TIPTON – Robert B. “Bob” Williams, 74, of Tipton, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel.

He was born in Crawfords-ville on Aug. 13, 1946 to William V. Williams and Emily C. (Esra) Williams Voorhees McClure.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father of 35 years, Jack Voorhees.

Bob married Donna Vaught on July 1, 1966 and they had recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Bob worked in the insurance field for over 40 years at several agencies, retiring in 2011 as an Adjustor at Indiana Insurance.

He was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1964 and he then graduated from Casper College with an Associate’s Degree in 1966.

Bob served on the Tipton Community School Board from 1984-1988 and was a past-president. He was also a member of the Indiana School Board Association and former member of the Tipton Elks Lodge. He was also a former officer in the Tipton Little League.

Bob belonged to the Tipton Golf Association and the Lafayette Adjusters Associa-tion where he was a past-president. He was honored to be inducted into the Montgomery County Hall of Fame and also the Crawfordsville Athletic Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed watching IU Basketball and playing golf, but his most favorite time was being with his grandchildren and watching their activities.

Survivors besides his wife Donna include his daughter and two sons, Kimberly Lodge and husband, Mark of Carmel, Kelly Williams and wife, Betsy of Paradise Valley, Ariz. and KJ Williams and wife, Marcy of Westfield; one brother, Bill Williams and wife, Judy of Crawfordsville; two stepsisters, Janet Bartlett and husband, Merlin of Destin, Fla. and Betty Ann Harvey and husband, Dale of Texas; three special brothers-in-law, Mike Vaught and wife, Jackie of Crawfords-ville, Don Vaught and wife, Susan of Jamestown and Gary Vaught and wife, Dawn of Tyler, Texas.

Bob is also survived by five grandchildren, Alexa Will-iams, Savannah Williams, Mallory Williams, Kellen Williams and Peyton Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Bob’s family will greet friends from 5 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The memorial service will be live-streamed and taped and everyone is invited to watch the service on Thursday (or later) by following the link on Bob’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Tipton County, 341 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn