MOSCOW, Idaho – Michael Lee Kendall, 64, Moscow, Idaho and formerly of Tipton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., followed an extended illness.

He was the son of Bill and Dee Kendall and the brother of Kent and Larry Kendall.

Due to out-of-state circumstances, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later date.