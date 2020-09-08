

NOBLESVILLE – Mary Ellen Townsend, 61, of Noblesville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1958 to Roger and Irma (Pippenger) Clark in Frankfort, Ind.

Mary was a graduate of Frankfort High School.

For 20 years, she worked at the Parkview Convales-cent Center in Elwood, and then at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for 23 years.

Mary was a member of First Pentecostal Church in Anderson where she taught Sunday School and was active in the church choir and Women’s Esprit.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Townsend; sons, Wesley Scott (Tracey) Townsend of Westfield, and David (Jaimie) Townsend of Frankfort; grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Tanner and Londyn; brothers, Thomas (Linda) Clark of Frankfort, and James Clark of Cookeville, Tenn.; and sisters, Lois (John) Rice of Carthage, Tenn., Laura Clark of Carthage, Tenn. and Emily (Jimmy) Anderson of Harlingen, Texas.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Kooper Levi Townsend.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Pastor Luke St. Clair and Bishop Danny St. Clair will officiate. Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield.

