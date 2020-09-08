Martha L. Eaton



SUMMITVILLE – Martha L. (Reid) Eaton, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Hartland Place in Hartland, Wis. following an extended illness.

She was born on May 26, 1931 in Green County, Ind., to Freeman and Anna Marie (Clensey) Reid.

She was a graduate of Summitville High School with the Class of 1950.

Martha retired from RCA, formerly of Marion in 1988.

She was a long time and active member of the Summitville Baptist Church.

Martha was a skilled baker. Pecan pies, oatmeal-raisin cookies, rice Krispy treats, German chocolate cake, black raspberry pie, pineapple cookies and zucchini bread were some of her family’s favorites. She looked forward to spending time with her church friends while making homemade noodles and angel food cake for fundraisers. Martha thoroughly enjoyed table and card games as well as playing dominoes with her friends and family. She introduced many folks to 3-13 and Mexican train. She loved doing needlework and making crafts to give away as gifts to family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Larry) Mikels of Hartland, Wis.; two sons, Dennis Eaton of Quinton, Va. and Darrin (Chun-Nan Lin) Eaton of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Adam Mikels of Pewaukee, Wis., Allyson McCawley of Watertown, Wis., Laurel Eaton and Reid Eaton, both of Quinton, Va.; six wonderful great-grandchildren, two sisters, Marilyn Jackson of Muncie and Pat Clevenger of Anderson; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Eaton in 1998 and sisters, Joan Tyner and Carolyn Francis

The family will receive visitation on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria.

Services honoring Martha’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, also at Owens Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery at Summitville.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.

The family requests social distancing, hand washing and appropriate facial covering be observed