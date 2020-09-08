

George A. Hinds, 75, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 29, 1945 in Tipton, the son of Don and Harriet (Emehisen) Hinds.

George was a 1963 graduate of Tipton High School. After graduation, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He married the love of his life, Emma G. Curtis, on Oct. 28, 1967 and they shared over 51 years of marriage together until her passing in 2019.

George most recently worked as a general assembler for 10 years at the Indy Lighting division of Schneider Electric in Indianapolis until his retirement in 2010. He previously worked at Mac Tools as a mechanic, and was also skilled as a carpenter for many years.

George formerly owned a 1929 Ford Model “A” that he completely restored and proudly displayed in numerous car shows. He was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed driver Bill Elliott collectibles.

George remained a patriotic veteran his entire life, and he was always supportive of our troops. He was also a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. More than anything, George loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. He will be greatly missed.

George’s family includes his daughter, Shannon (husband David) Hinds-Hammitt of Elwood; brother, Mike (wife Janie) Hinds of Windfall; sister, Karen Kilfoil of Tipton; and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Emma Hinds in 2019; son, Gabriel Todd Hinds in 2016; brother, David Hinds; and two sisters, Sherry Gasho and Emily Bowlby.

Per George’s wishes, cremation will take place and a graveside burial of his ashes will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery. Military Honors by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. will be conducted at the cemetery.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home has been entrusted to handle George’s final arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

