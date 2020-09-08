

Essie Cordelia (Long) Luttrell, age 100, of Tipton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Neelyville, Ark., on Feb. 14, 1920 to her parents, James and Artie (Cox) Long.

Essie married the love of her life, Ervin Luttrell, on Feb. 17, 1938, in White County, Ark.. They shared 61 years together before he passed away on Dec. 26, 1999.

Essie spent many summers working at Ray Brothers and Noble Canning Factory in Hobbs while raising her family. She worked along-side her husband, Ervin, raising chickens on a commercial scale for Hy-Line International. If you grew up in Hobbs during this time, you most likely helped clean a chicken house at some point!

Essie was well known for selling produce, especially strawberries and turnips.

Essie had a strong faith and love for the Lord. She was a member of Hobbs Christian Church and belonged to the Ladies Aid. Essie was the oldest of 11 siblings, so she grew up with a strong mothering instinct. Essie was a very loving and hard-working mother.

Those left to carry on Essie’s legacy of love are her children Doyle (Ruby) Luttrell of Hobbs, Dwight (Nita) Luttrell of Hobbs and Dennis (Marcy) Luttrell of Windfall; grandchildren, Brian Luttrell of Lapel, Herb Luttrell of Tipton, Martina Boyd of Tipton, Janessa Luttrell of North Manchester, Jeremie Luttrell of Big Pine Key, Fla., Steve Carson of Kokomo and Gary Carson of Greenwood; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Essie was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Ervin; parents, James and Artie Long; and her eleven siblings.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton.

A funeral service celebrating Essie’s life will take place immediately after visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Internment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton following the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Essie with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com