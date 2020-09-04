

Mary E. Smith, 97, of Tipton, died at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Wabash County on Nov. 14, 1922, to Ambrose J. and Anna (Kimpel) Butz.

She married Harry E. Smith on July 12, 1941, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Joseph Bilstein officiating. Harry preceded her in death on June 9, 2001.

Mary worked with Harry as they bagged potato chips for his business, Qman Potato Chips. She had also worked at Nina’s Shop in Tipton.

She was a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Tipton and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and the Legion of Mary.

Mary is survived by two children, Harry Smith and wife Shirley of Cicero and Kay Bogue and husband Gary of Windfall. She also has four grandchildren, Terry Lee Bogue and wife Karina, Sheila D. Howell and husband Dan, Eric Smith and wife Jenni and Kevin Smith and wife Sara; great-grandchildren, Britney, Brandon, Kaylee, Caleb, Ethan, Adalynn, Kacey and Haley; and two great-great-grandchildren, Gunner and Weston.

Graveside services will be at 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Fairview Cemetery with Fr. Dennis Goth presiding and burial to follow. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

The graveside service will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Saturday by following the link on Mary’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.

Mary’s family would like to thank Dr. Lori Wisely and the staff at Miller’s Merry Manor for her excellent care over the years.