

ALEXANDRIA – David M. Watt, 80 of Lantana, Fla. and a former Alexandria resident, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla. after an extended illness.

David was born in Richmond, Ind., on June 28, 1940 and was the son of Ralph E. and Cleo B. (Baldwin) Watt. He graduated from Chrysler High School in New Castle, Class of 1959. David was married to Norma Jean Wimmer and after her death he married Betty Jean Stearns. Both preceded him in death.

He worked at the Pendleton Reformatory and eventually retired from Guide Lamp Corporation in Anderson after 40 years of employment.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising animals.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steve M., Laura M., and David Allen (Kimm) Watt and stepdaughter, Theresa (Oscar) Robinson. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nikki (Paras) Ramolia, Brittney (Ryan) Watt, Derek Watt, Bobby Dargo, and step-grandchildren, Amy (Terry) McCord, Greg (Chastity) Waymire, Tommy (Raina) Rigney and other step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Extended family in Kentucky (Barbara and family) and in Tampa, Fla. (The Matthews Family) and longtime friend, Jeep Crist.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma Jean on March 12, 1982; his second wife, Betty Jean on Feb. 15, 2014; step-son, Tim Blakeley; step-daughter, Cathy Jones; and two sisters, Peggy (Pete) Armstrong and Nancy (Forest) Matthews.

A graveside service will be on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery in Summitville with the Rev. Michael Deutsch officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Friends may call at the Whetsel Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for David and the Watt family.

