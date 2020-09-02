ALEXANDRIA – Wade Howard, 91, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Com-munity Hospital in Ander-son following an extended illness.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1929 in Salyersville, Ky., to Fred and Bertha (Allen) Howard.

Having worked in sales for most of his lifetime, he was a District Manager for the Fuller Brush Company. He retired as a sales representative for Kutche Chevrolet, formerly of Elwood.

He was an active member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church, a member of the Joy Sunday School class and had served as a trustee and usher.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna (Langley) Howard, whom he married Dec. 4, 1992; three daughters, Linda Hartman, Barbara Eubanks and April Hiday; stepdaughter, Jody Leas; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lula Music, Jeannie Johnson, Lawrence Howard, and Eddie Howard; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam Chandler; Stepson, Craig Langley; first wife, Mildred Howard; three sisters, and four brothers.

Funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Alexandria First Baptist Church in Alexandria, with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Maplewood Ceme-tery in Anderson.

The family will receive friends at the church after 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alexandria First Baptist Church or the American Heart Association.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Wade and serve the Howard family.

Social distancing and appropriate face masking will be observed.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com