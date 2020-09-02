

ALEXANDRIA – Robert E. “Uncle Bob” Rogers Jr., 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a three week illness.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1936 in Anderson, the oldest son of Robert and Mary (Ulery) Rogers Sr.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1955.

He married the love of his life, Mary Key, on Oct. 1, 1955.

He began his tool and die apprenticeship at Delco-Remy, June 1, 1955. He worked for General Motors as a process engineer for 32 years, retiring in 1987.

The City of Alexandria rechristened its senior center as the Bob Rogers Senior Center. He was a long-time member of the Christian Congregation Church of rural Alexandria where he served in several different offices.

He was also a member of the former Alexandria Masonic Lodge #235.

Survivors include a son, Ronald Rogers of Abilene, Texas; daughter, Deborah Ku of Fishers; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Rogers of Prescott, Ariz., Tim Rogers of Anderson, and Tom Rogers of Ingalls; sisters, Joyce Love of Gas City and Sue Jackman of Mooresville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Rogers in 1937, and his beloved wife Mary on Aug. 13, 2020.

A graveside service honoring his life, legacy and faith will take place at noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria, with Pastor Jerry Young officiating.

Social distancing and appropriate face masking will be observed

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Christian Congregation Church,11015 North 300 East, Alexandria, Ind. 46001

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Bob and serve the Rogers families

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com