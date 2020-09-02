Rita Jo Cooper



TIPTON – Rita Jo (Edwards) Cooper, 63, of Tipton, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1956, a Christmas gift to her parents, John P. and Katherine L. (Gibson) Edwards.

On Oct. 19, 1985 she married Timothy W. Cooper and he survives.

She worked at Tipton Nursing Home where she cared for the residents’ laundry. In the fall she worked alongside her parents at Adler Seeds, and later in life she delivered flowers for Bouquet Barn.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton.

She was a graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1975.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; stepson, Tony Cooper of Tipton; a sister, Linda Stacy of Tipton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rebecca Nelsen.

Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 4 at the First Baptist Church in Tipton with Pastor Randy Carlisle presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at noon.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the church and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The funeral and graveside service will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Friday by following the link on Rita’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 400 Oak St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Cooper family with funeral arrangements