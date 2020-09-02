

KEMPTON – Mary Francis Moore, 88, Kempton, passed away at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Howard County, to Loren and Cleo (Croy) Goodnight.

On Jan. 5, 1951, she married Arthur Lloyd Moore, who preceded her in death on March 8, 1996.

Mary retired from Carter’s Hardware in Hillisburg, Ind. She was a longtime memer of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Kempton Lions Club. Mary enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing softball.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Luetta (James) Hicks; sister, Donna (Earl) Cripe; brother, Kenny (Norma) Goodnight; granddaughters, Tiffany (Derrick) Freeman and Lacey (Nathaniel Gilliland) Moore; and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Taya and Brennen.

In addition to her husband Arthur, she was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Scott Moore; brothers, Morris Goodnight and Loren L. Goodnight Jr.; sister, Mildren Clendenning; and companion, Floyd Creasy.

Funeral services for Mary will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. in Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Bacon Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation in Mary’s memory.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.