Timothy M. Moore



FRANKTON – Timothy “Tim” M. Moore, 78, of Frankton went with the Angels on Aug. 30, 2020 at Community North View Health Care, Anderson, after an extended illness.

Tim was born in Anderson on March 7, 1942 and was the son of James Eldon and Vera Kathleen (Kate) (Smith) Moore.

He lived his entire life in the Anderson/-Frankton area.

He attended Anderson schools and was employed by the City of Anderson for over 38 years before his retirement. During his employment he worked as a City of Anderson Firefighter serving as Fire Chief from 1980 to 1985. He also was employed by the Anderson Transit serving as a Supervisor.

While serving as Chief, Tim was proud to establish an ambulance service on the south side of Anderson. While serving as Sergeant of #6 Pump Truck on 29th Street the crew was presented the Save That Life Award. During his tenure as Union President the City of Anderson Firefighters donated their money and built the Firefighters Lodge on 53rd Street which touched many lives in the City of Anderson and Madison County. Tim often stated he was so proud for the privilege of working with the best group of firefighters ever.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mike (Michelle) Moore and James Moore; daughter, Jamie (Tom) Hause; step-daughter, April (David) Stigall; stepsons, David (Kellie) Granger and Darron (Carrie) Granger; his grandchildren, Madilyn Moore, Seth Moore, Alaina Moore, Dustin (Chelsea) Stigall, Arika (Heath Hensley) Stigall, Dayton Stigall, Connor Hammock, Hunter Granger, Sydnee Granger, Austin (A.J.) Granger, Kolton Granger, Allyson Granger, and Wyatt Gran-ger; great-grandsons, Mad-dux Stigall, Zobrist Stigall and Hudson Hensley; great-granddaughters, Aut-umn Hensley, Adalyn Hensley and Anastyn Hensley; sister-in-law, Billie Moore; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his wife, Sherry; brothers, James (J.D.) Moore and Daniel Moore; and his four-legged sidekicks, Spencer Elwood, and Little Miss Sophie Bea.

Private family services will at held at the convenience of the family in the Perkinsville Cemetery where burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson, Ind. 46012 or Madison County 4-H, 3434 Mounds Road, Anderson, Ind. 46017

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Tim and the Moore and Granger families.

Online condolences visit www.whetselfuneralservice.com