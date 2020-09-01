

ALEXANDRIA – Paul Raymond Hood, 71, of Alexandria, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Community Hospital after an extended illness.

Paul was born in Muncie on Nov. 16, 1948 and was the son of Paul and Mona (Brown) Hood.

On Jan. 20, 1967 he married Merna (Johnson) Hood who preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2018.

He graduated from Alexandria High School and went on to graduate from the Union Bible Seminary in 1979.

Paul retired from Guide Lamp after 30 years of service. He also served in the ministry serving his Lord for over 40 years.

He was a member and former pastor of the Fishersburg Wesleyan Church. Lately he had been attending the Eastside Church of the Nazarene.

Paul always enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, but his greatest love was preaching the gospel and serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jeff (Susan) Hood, Steve (Jama) Hood and Greg (Amie) Hood; his brother, Robert Hood; his 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Merna Hood.

A celebration of Paul’s life was held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service in Alexandria with Dr. Joe Dagostino officiating. Burial followed in Park View Cemetery.

