

Mary “Tootie” Ruth (Bolin) Young, age 79, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born in New Market, Tenn., on June 18, 1941, to her parents, Raymond and Ruth (Whitaker) Bolin. Mary married the love of her life, John Young and they shared 57 years together. He preceded her in death in October of 2017.

Mary worked at Tipton Hospital in the dietary department for many years. She also worked Sisters of Saint Joseph as a nurse’s aide.

Mary’s family meant the world to her! She was a faithfully devoted Grandma &\and Great-Grandma, never passing up a moment to spend with them. She loved her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren more than life itself; she always showed them kindness and that will be a legacy they can carry on in her memory. She was the type of person that everyone who knew her called her Grandma. She had a wonderful sense of humor; her laugh was contagious! She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Those left to carry on Mary’s legacy of love are her children, Teresa Owen, Jeff (Michelle) Young, Penny (Charles) Brown and Tabitha (William) Matthews; grandchildren, Ryan Buster, Cory Buster, Nicholas Matthews, Megan Matthews, Randy Brown and Craig Brown; great-grandchildren, Gracie Buster, Johnathan Buster, Autumn Buster, Kayleigh Brown, Daisy Brown, Summer Brown, Montana Matthews, Jace Brown, Mavverik Buster, Charli Buster, Legend Buster, Lennon Buster, Hayden Brown, Bellah Reed, Haleigh Hart, Hannah Hart and Bryanna Boatwright; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Bolin; husband, John Young; four brothers; and two sisters.

A graveside service celebrating Mary’s life will be on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 11a.m. at Brookside Cemetery, located on Cemetery Road in Windfall. Pastor Dennis Johnson will be officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Mary with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com