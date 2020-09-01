SUMMITVILLE – Gail F. McCune, 83, Summitville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Com-munity Hospital in Ander-son following an extended illness.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1937 in Summitville to Charles and Viola (Kelley) McCune.

He was self-employed and worked at many projects.

He was a member of the Alexandria Eagles #1771, the National Rifle Associa-tion, the Summitville Horse-men’s Rodeo and the National Coon Hunters Association.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Russell) McCune whom he married Aug. 24, 1962; his children, Scott McCune of Gaston, Vickie Sue Riddle of California, Shawn McCune, Scarlett Ingram and Kelly McCune all of Summitville; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keith; his brother Danny McCune; and his grandparents.

The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summit-ville. Cremation will follow the gathering time.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to again serve the McCune family.

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.

