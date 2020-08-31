Nancy J. (Dietzer) (Ryan) Bryan



Nov. 2, 1947 – Aug. 28, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Nancy (Dietzer) (Ryan) Bryan, 72, of Alexandria. She passed away following an extended illness.

Nancy was born on Nov. 2, 1947 in Elwood, the daughter of the late Homer “Jake” and Helen Lucy Dietzer, and brother of the late David K. Dietzer.

She loved to travel and when she was able enjoyed gardening. Nancy also enjoyed painting and sewing and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Michelle Ryan Casas (husband Jorge) of Huntington, and Elizabeth Ryan Hewitt (husband David) of Anderson; grandchildren, Ashleigh Condon, Jacquelyn Hewitt, Alyssa Greenwald, Rebecca John-son, Cassandra Hewitt, and Madison Hewitt; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer “Jake” and Helen Lucy Dietzer; and her brother, David K. Dietzer.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

A service to celebrate her life will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com