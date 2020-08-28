

TIPTON – Roy W. Fletcher, 80, of Tipton died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jefferson, Mo., on July 23, 1940 to Roscoe M. and June (Corlew) Fletcher.

He married Phyllis A.J. Clem in 1957. The couple enjoyed 40 years of marriage before Phyllis preceded him in death on July 27, 1997.

Roy was an auto body mechanic and a member of the Atlanta Christian Church. He was very involved in the Boy Scout of America where he was a Scoutmaster and Scout Leader. Roy loved to be outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.

He is survived by two children, Debbie King and husband David of Terre Haute and Richard Fletcher and wife Marsha of Galesburg, Mich.; three grandchildren, Matthew Fletcher, Emily Fletcher, and Phillip Fletcher; three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Taylor, and Priscella.

He was preceded in death by two children, Dallas Fletcher and Tim Fletcher; two grandsons, William King and Aaron King, along with all five of his siblings.

A graveside funeral service for Roy will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Fair-view Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Young Nichols Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Tipton Animal Shelter c/o Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Ind. 46072 or the Ash Street Wesleyan Church, 540 Ash St, Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The graveside service will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Tuesday by following the link on Roy’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.