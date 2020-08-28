

Roy “Gene” E. Castor, 83, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at I.U. Health in Tipton following an extended illness.

He was born Oct. 21, 1936 in Jackson County, the son of William E. and Juanita L. (Reynolds) Castor.

Gene was a 1955 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served as an airplane mechanic from 1956 to1960 stationed entirely in Japan.

He married the love of his life, Luana A. Robertson on Dec. 19, 1959 and they shared over 60 years of marriage together.

Gene was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Elwood at a young age, but later Gene and Luana both became active attending Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood.

Gene worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for over 43 years until retirement in Decem-ber of 1998.

He especially enjoyed working on cars, mowing his yard, and just keeping himself busy. Gene could fix nearly anything, but was especially accomplished with working on small engines. On the weekends, Gene liked to go camping with his family. He also enjoyed playing cards – especially euchre, and he loved traveling with Luana. They enjoyed numerous trips visiting all different winery’s and breweries in Indiana and other states with their family. Gene always found a reason to spend time with his family, and especially loved the holidays. More than anything, Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Gene’s family includes his wife of over 60 years, Luana Castor of Elwood; two sons, Roger Castor of Elwood and Jeffrey Castor of Bloomington; two grandchildren, Shane (wife Stephanie) Coley of Cin-cinnati, Ohio and Emily Castor of Brazil; four great-grandchildren, Brennan Coley, Marguax Coley, Croy Castor, and Dawsyn Routon; and several nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Chloe “Mae” (husband Virgil) Webb, Marilyn Spall, and Florence (husband Marvin) Huffman; and a brother, William “Mel” Castor.

A funeral service celebrating Gene’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Tim Becker of Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood with military honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. All local health and safety precautions will be followed at the funeral home including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Kidney Foundation through the funeral home.

