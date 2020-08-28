Joy V. Howard

SUMMITVILLE – Joy V. (Parker) Howard, 89, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on July 27, 1931 in Glenwood, Ark., to William and Beatrice (Richards) Parker.

She had worked at the former Amick’s Truck Stop and the former Cox’s Supermarket in Alexandria.

Survivors include a son, Randy Burmaster of Summitville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, TJ Burmaster in 1956 and Richard “Chief” Howard; siblings, Mildred Vaughn, Carol Wilborn, Ethel Martin, Sylvia Stevens, Danny Parker, Donnie Parker, Sonny Parker and Jimmie Parker.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in the Park View Cemetery, 1101 South Park Avenue (State Road 9), Alexandria. Pastor Brock Meyer will officiate.

Social distancing and all Indiana mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Joy and serve the Howard/Parker families.