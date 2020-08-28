Carolyn S. Kimmel



ALEXANDRIA – Carolyn S. (Patz) Kimmel, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

She was born on June 29, 1934 in Alexandria to Carl and Irene (Humphries) Patz.

She had three brothers, Eugene, Martin, and Hubert and two sisters, Thelma and Elizabeth.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School, with the Class of 1952.

She was working at the local variety store when she met Royal “Roy” Kimmel who was the City Planner for Alexandria, and they married on Oct. 5, 1962. At the time of their marriage, Roy was also manager of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce.

She was interested in family genealogy, active in the Alexandria Sunshine Club and the Senior Guild and attended Christ Luth-eran Church in Anderson.

Survivors include nieces, nephews and many cousins in the area.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 28 years, Royal Kimmel in 1990; siblings, Thelma Patz, Eugene Patz, Martin Patz, Hubert Patz and Elizabeth (Patz) Anderson. Her sister, Elizabeth, is joining her in Heaven as she passed away three days prior on Aug. 19, 2020 in Brandon, Fla.

Services honoring her life, legacy and faith will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor John A. Jameson officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Alexandria.

The family will receive friends after noon on Tuesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Current Indiana mandates for social distancing and appropriate facial coverings will be observed.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the Kimmel/Patz family.