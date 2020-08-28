Betty A. McCaslin



SUMMITVILLE – Betty A. (Kirkpatrick) McCaslin, 94, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Northview Essential Health and Living following an extended illness.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1926 in Summitville to Chester and Louise (Barnes) Kirkpatrick and was a lifetime Summitville resident.

She had worked at the Aladdin Industries, formerly of Alexandria. She had also worked at the former Turtle Creek Nursing Home in Anderson and the Summit Convalescent Center in Summitville. She also did private in-home health care for several years. She was a member of the Fairmount Order of the Eastern Star and the Aletheia Fellowship Chapel in Anderson.

Survivors include a daughter, Sue McCaslin of Summitville; son, Rev. Gary McCaslin of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Walker “Buck” McCaslin in 2008; brother, James Kirkpatrick; and sisters, Patty Sayre and Janice Ayres.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednes-day, Sept. 2, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville. Pastor Celester Neeley will officiate. Interment will follow in Forrestville Ceme-tery in Boone Township.

Friends may call at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. or after 10 a.m. Wednesday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the McCaslin family.

Social distancing and all Indiana mandates in effect on those dates will be observed