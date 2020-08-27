One dead following two-vehicle accident Thursday morning

By STEVEN MURREY

An Anderson woman is dead after a crash early Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 North and 500 West at approximately 8:16 a.m. Thursday, a press release from the department states.

The crash involved a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2014 Ford F150. The female driver of the Honda Civic, identified by Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone as 47-year-old Melinda Nolen, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dunnichay-Noone said Nolen died of blunt force trauma as a result of the accident.

The driver of the Ford F150, identified as 61-year-old Mack Gardner, of Elwood, was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson after being extricated from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said the crash occurred after the Ford F150, traveling eastbound on County Road 500 North, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign as it approached the intersection, which is a 4-way intersection with stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic.

The two vehicles collided, resulting in both vehicles traveling off the southeast corner and into a yard, striking a utility pole and causing multiple power lines to fail.

The crash remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Accident Team.