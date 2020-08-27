

Julie Ann Gunn, age 79, of Tipton, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born June 1, 1941 at Peru, to Myron and Louise (Schroll) Gilgrist. She attended schools at Peru and graduated from Peru High School with the Class of 1959.

Julie was married soon after completing her education and graciously moved into being a wife and mother, a role she greatly enjoyed and cherished. As her children left the nest, married and gave her grandchildren and they in turn gave her great-grandchildren, they became the love and joy of her life.

Julie was a smiling, happy person who greatly enjoyed her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to all types of music and also loved socially dancing to music. She also was good at decorating and she found her advice and help was sought by others.

She married Robert Eugene Gunn on April 26, 1986 and together they enjoyed attending antique tractor shows and the Mid-America Threshers and Antiques gatherings. Her husband preceded her in death July 25, 2020. In addition to her husband, she also was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Phillip Gilgrist and Michael Gilgrist.

Surviving her are sons James Berridge of Atlanta, Ga. and Kirk Berridge of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Debra Cave of Kokomo, Marcia Koers of Noblesville, Susan Miller and Julie Berridge-Wilson, both of Kokomo and Alicia Berridge of Arcadia; a brother, John Gilgrist of Indianapolis; and nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11a.m. at Hinkle Creek Friends Church, 21617 Hinkle Rd. in Noblesville, with Pastor Robert Stubbs officiating.

There will be a visitation one hour before services.

You may also attend a visitation today, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero.

Private graveside rites will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hinkle Creek Friends Church or the Alzheimers Association.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.