

ALEXANDRIA – Sharon K. Cummins, 72, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Bridgewater Health Care, Carmel after an extended illness.

Sharon was born in Anderson, Ind. on May 29, 1948 and was the daughter of Jimmie and Barbara (Dickey) Cummins.

She had been formerly employed by the Lutheran Children Home in Toledo, Ohio.

Sharon enjoyed dining at Cracker Barrel and buying her old fashion candies.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melinda (Lance) Overholser and Malissa (Jim) Green; her brothers, Jim (Kathy) Cum-mins and Rob (Michelle) Cummins; her sister, Connie (Jerry) Ault and her best friend, Trisha Van Camp. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Derick Cecil, Alicia Myers, Mercadies Lundy, Heather Cecil and Shelby Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Cummins.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with Bud Whetsel officiating. Burial will follow in Park View Ceme-tery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Riley Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Room 4510, Indiana-polis, Ind. 46202 or in care of the funeral home.

Out of respect for public safety, social distancing will be observed, and face coverings are required.

For online condolences visit Sharon’s tribute page on the website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.