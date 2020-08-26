

Megan N. Redwine, 32, of Richmond and formerly of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond following a brief illness and lifelong health challenges.

She was born Aug. 27, 1987 in Bradenton, Fla., the daughter of Terry Lee and Virginia Diane (Ray) Red-wine.

She was a 2007 graduate of Muncie South Side High School.

Survivors include her mother, Virginia D. Redwine of Alabama; stepmother, Cheryl Redwine of Elwood; brother, Dustin S. Redwine of Cincinnati, Ohio; half-brother, Lloyd Dahlin of Panama City, Fla.; two stepbrothers, Joe C. Hardebeck of New Jersey and Chris W. Hardebeck of Noblesville; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Lee Redwine.

A private family inurnment celebrating Megan’s life will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery in Munice.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Megan’s final arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arf Animal Rescue in Muncie through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.