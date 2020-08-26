

TIPTON – Mary Helen Hall, 81, of Tipton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

She was born in Lee County, Va. on Jan. 25, 1939, to her parents, John D. and Edith M. (Williams) Wyatt.

Mary married her soul mate, Gaylord A. Hall, on Oct. 27, 1973, Gaylord and Mur, as he so lovingly referred to her, would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this year; he survives.

Mary graduated from Noblesville High School, Class of 1957. She retired from Delco Electronics GM, Kokomo. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time and working with the residents at Autumnwood Village.

Mary’s faith and love for the Lord was very important to her. She attended Com-munity Fellowship Church and was part of the Ladies Circle Group. She enjoyed life and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed and treasured every moment that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary loved taking videos and pictures of her family. Her favorite background for a picture was in a tree to the side of her house. Mary enjoyed swimming, gardening, cooking and shopping. She loved a coke from Quick Cup!

Mary was a great mother. She was a loving and giving person, a devoted wife and a great friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Those left to carry on Mary’s legacy of love are her husband, Gaylord Hall; brother, Dennis W. Wyatt; children, Cindy Payne, Tammy (Brian) Menefee, WM David Wood, Laurence “Larry” (Brenda) Hall and Anita Hall; grandchildren, Tisha (Jeremy) Payne, Tabitha (Brice) Smith, Crystal Harris, Jamie (April) Netherton, Alicia (Mike) Lynch, John (Dee) Menefee, Weston Wood, Dustin (Sarah) Hall, Brandon Hall and Ryan Hall; great-grandchildren, Taylor Arnold, Devin Wampler, Aubrey Coy, Colton Payne, Emily Smith, Abby Harris, Jacob Smith, Vivian Lynch, Sydney Netherton, Hazel Lynch, Michael Lynch, Noah Watkins, Isabelle Menefee and Canaan Hall; and great-great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Arnold and Dean Arnold.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, John and Edith Wyatt.

A visitation for family and friends will be today, Aug. 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 North Main Street in Tipton.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be immediately after visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Ellis officiating. Internment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton following the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Mary with her family on her tribute wall located at www.taylorcowanfh.com.