M. Wayne Small

SUMMITVILLE – M. Wayne “Buzz” Small, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the Summit Health and Living Center in Summitville following an extended illness.

He was born on March 31, 1934 in Summitville to Mervin and Mary (Owen) Small.

He was a graduate of Summitville High School with the Class of 1953.

He retired from Delco-Remy Division of General Motors in 1990 after 38 years of employment.

He was a member of the Summitville AC’s and the Summitville Alumni Asso-ciation. He was a Democrat precinct committeeman and past president and member of the Summitville Town Board.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys (Pettigrew) Small, whom he married June 6, 1954; two sons, Ron Small of Frankton and Randy Small of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Small of Marion, Dallas Small of Alexandria and Steve Small of Fairmount; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Donald Small, James Small and Terry Small.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville with Pastor Danny Decker officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after noon Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Social distancing and all Indiana health mandates in effect at that time will be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home.

