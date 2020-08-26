

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88, of Columbus, Neb., and formerly of Mishawaka and Elwood, Ind., passed away peacefully on Sun-day, Aug. 23, 2020 at Brookstone Acres Nursing Home in Columbus following a long, full life.

He was born Jan. 25, 1932 in South Bend, Ind., the son of Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare.

He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951 and later became a journeyman electrician. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W. where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years.

Jerry married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2014.

He was formerly a loyal member of East United Methodist Church in Misha-waka for more than 70 years.

Jerry and Roberta traveled extensively through the years to 48 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, England, and France.

Jerry enjoyed artistic painting, woodworking, and remodeling and construction projects on his home. He especially enjoyed the company of his beloved dog, “Freckles.” Following Roberta’s death, Jerry was blessed to continue a friendship with a lifelong friend since childhood who he knew nearly all his life. On Sept. 12, 2015, Jerry married Pastor Irene (Greenwalt) O’Brien of Columbus, Neb., and they shared over five years of marriage together.

Jerry will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Jerry’s family legacy includes his wife, Irene Dare of Columbus, Neb.; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” White of Mishawaka; three sons, Rev. Christopher (Rhonda) Dare of Lime-stone, Maine, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Anderson, Ind. and Tim Dare of Virginia (Karen of Colorado); five stepchildren, Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of Florida, Norene (John) Smith of Indiana, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of Nebraska, Eric (Becky) Freeman of Nebraska, and Jenny (Tom) Schwank of Nebraska; brother, William “Bill” Dare; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Roberta Dare; son Andrew Dare; brother, Richard Dare; and son-in-law, Charles White.

A funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life and faith will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka with Pastor Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the cemetery chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka.

