

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Annabelle Smith, 87, of Columbus, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.

Annabelle was born July 20, 1933, in Clay County, Tennessee, the daughter of Willie Hix and Emma Lee Morris Cunningham. She married Coell Smith on May 15, 1957.

When she was younger, Annabelle enjoyed sewing. As she got older, Annabelle enjoyed the company of any four-legged companion, going to thrift stores, shopping, going out to eat, gardening, flowers and travelling to the place of her birth in Tennessee to visit with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters, Shelia Lyle of Edinburgh and Gloria Dian Rice of Florida; grandchildren, Shana (Billy) Brooks and Justin (Theresa) Rice; and great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Baylee and Macaylee Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Junior Cunningham; sisters, Clara Vandiver, Earl Shock, Pearl Scott, Gladys Smith, Wilma Boles, Joyce Choate and Judy Head; as well as an infant sister, Hope Cunningham.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Upton-Hay Funeral Home, 307 W. Lake Ave., Celina, Tenn., with Kenny Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Jewell – Rittman Family Funeral Home in Columbus and from 10 a.m. until time of services Sunday in Tennessee. Burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery in Clay County, Tenn.

Memorials may be made to the Bartholomew County Humane Society.