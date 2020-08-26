Alexandria superintendent announces positive cases among coaches; 22 students in isolation

By STEVEN MURREY

Two middle school coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, Alexandria Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Melissa Brisco announced in an email sent to families on Tuesday.

Brisco said the administration immediately contacted the Madison County Health Department and put into place health and safety protocols.

“We began the contact tracing process and notified those individuals identified as close contacts,” Brisco wrote in the email to parents.

According to updated guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), close contact is defined as being within six feet of a positive individual for a total of 15 minutes or more. The updated guidelines specify that this could be a single encounter or multiple encounters within a single day that add up to more than 15 minutes.

Other qualifications for close contact include providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19, direct physical contact with an infected person such as hugging or kissing, sharing eating or drinking utensils, or if an infected person sneezes or coughs, somehow getting respiratory droplets on an individual.

According to Brisco, 22 students are in isolation as a result of being in close contact with the infected coaches.