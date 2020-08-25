

Jeffery Lee Frazier, 75, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

He was born May 6, 1945 in Elwood, the son of James W. and Ruby I. (Cooper) Frazier.

Jeff attended Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood where he was active in several sports.

He married Deborah Sue “Debbie” Sizelove on Feb. 23, 1974, and they shared over 46 years of marriage together.

Jeff retired from Park 100 Foods in Tipton in 2011 after 20 years of service in the maintenance department. He also formerly worked at Steel Slitting Corporation in Elwood for 18 years.

Jeff always liked classic cars and going to car shows. He and Debbie enjoyed many memorable trips to their favorite destination, Mexico Beach, Fla. They also took fun trips to North Carolina to visit the Biltmore Estate as well as trips to Tennessee. Jeff enjoyed watching TV, watching Colts football and Pacers basketball, and listening to music. He will be remembered as a quiet person who enjoyed the simple things in life.

Jeff’s family would like to thank hospice nurses – Susan, Madison, Dave, and Jo, for the exceptional care they provided for Jeff in his final months.

Jeff’s family includes his wife, Debbie Frazier of Elwood; four children, Benjamin Frazier of Tipton, Adam Frazier (girlfriend Michelle) of Elwood, Shelly (husband Reddy) Hender-son of Alexandria, and Todd Frazier of Elwood; brother, Kit (wife Margaret) Frazier of Elwood; seven grandchildren, A.J., Michael, Mac-kenzy, Madison, Heidi, Nick, and Brandi; three great-grandchildren, Addy, Paisley, and Charly; sister-in-law, Cynthia Dobelbower of Muncie; brother-in-law, Brian (wife Sherry) Sizelove of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Victor Frazier; and two sisters, Ardith “Kay” John-son and Sherry McPhear-son.

Cremation will take place, and all arrangements for Jeff will be private.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Jeff’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisett Center Food Pantry through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.