Carole Jean Shortz, 86, of Seminole, Fla. and formerly of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 following a battle with Covid-19.

She was born Nov. 24, 1933 in Kokomo, the daughter of Earl D. and Vivian (Gallaher) Foster.

She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary. She was a dedicated mother who was always there to care for her family. Carole loved dancing and was an avid bowler. Her favorite pastime was traveling the country by RV.

Her family includes four children, Linda Garrett, Lewis Shortz, Jr., Audrey Allen, and Debbie Swift; sister, Louanne Powell; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Derek Shortz.

A graveside memorial service celebrating Carole’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Roberta Cook of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood, officiating.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.