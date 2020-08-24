NOBLESVILLE – Nanette Sue Brown, age 70, of Noblesville, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 21, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

She was born Jan. 8, 1950, at Noblesville, to Gilbert and Dorotha (Eller) Startzman. She was raised by her parents on a farm near Cicero, therefore it was fitting that she worked for more than 20 years for the Farm Service Agency in Noblesville and later in Tipton. Nanette instilled the values of farming in her family and she and her children continue their farming legacy. As a change of direction, for several years she worked at Kohl’s at Westfield where she enjoyed working with clothing.

Nanette was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Noblesville and had in later years attended Hinkle Creek Friends Church. She was also a member of Pork Producers of Hamilton County and had served for several years on the planning committee of the Hamilton Heights Alumni Association. She dearly loved her family, but her children attested that her greatest joy was interacting with her grandchildren.

Surviving her is a daughter, Raechelle (Brian) Ewing of Cicero; sons, Kyle (Lisa) Brown of Arcadia and Aaron (Becky) Brown of Arcadia; a sister, Glenda (John) Grimes of Cicero; and six grandchildren, Ciara, Taylor, Christian, Ella, Bailey and Blake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her former husband and father of her children, Terry Brown; a significant other, Rick Trautvetter; and a sister, Beverly House.

Funeral services will be today, Aug. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero, visitation from noon until time of the services.

Burial will follow at the Cicero Cemetery.

While at the services for Nanette, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Arthritis Foundation.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.