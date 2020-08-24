Fredrick E. Starr



ALEXANDRIA – Frederick E. “Fred” Starr, 84, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Community Hospital after a sudden illness.

Fred was born in Alexandria on Feb. 20, 1936 and was the son of Howard and Mary (Toby) Starr.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1955.

He later married Sharon K (Weaver) Starr on June 26, 1960.

During his high school years Fred excelled in all the school’s sports. After high school, Fred served his country in the United States Army. He then went to work at Delco Remy in skilled trades and retired after 42 years of service to the company.

He was an avid golfer and was a lifetime member of the Yule Golf Club. He also was a member of the Christian Congregation Church, Alexandria Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge Aries 1771 and “A”Men’s Club.

Fred was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always loved being with his family and sharing in their lives. He especially en-joyed doting on his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and special programs.

Left to carry on his legacy of love is his wife of 60 years, Sharon K. (Weaver) Starr; his children, Tammy (Chris Elser) McClintock, Kelly (Marty) Carroll and Jill (Chris) Townsend; his grandchildren, Landon (Autumn) Carroll, Kati (Josh Rodenbeck) McClintock, Lance (Mallory) Carroll, Lacey (Josh) Jarvis, Jay (Kelsey Duggan) McClin-tock, Chance (Kaitlin) Morphew, and Layton Carroll; his great-grandchildren, Layla, Deacon, Len-nox, Nolan, Calvin, Vivian, Ross and Hayes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill; and three sisters, Barb, Phyllis, and Marilyn.

A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria with Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Burial followed the service. Military rites were provided by the Elwood VFW Post 5782.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East, Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Fred and the Starr family.

