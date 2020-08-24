Christopher P. Rowland-Fisher

PENDLETON – Christo-pher P. Rowland-Fisher, 72, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1948 in Dearborn, Mich.

After high school, he served in the United States Army as a military policeman. Following his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1976.

He was a self-employed building contractor and along with his daughter Lizzie had owned and operated Family Homes of Indiana LLC.

He was an active member of Horizon Christian Fellow-ship in Indianapolis where he was in a men’s Bible study.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Rowland-Fisher, whom he married July 24, 1982; daughters, Jessie Foster of Frankton, Andie Rowland-Fisher MD of Minneapolis, Minn. and Lizzie Rowland-Fisher of Pendleton; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Norman and Nancy Tubbs; and his stepfather John Rowland-Fisher.

Cremation has been chosen and private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Widows and Orphans Network, 8950 Clay Hibbins Road, Keller, Texas 76248 or on-line at www.widowsandorphansnetwork.org.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for Chris and serve the Rowland-Fisher family