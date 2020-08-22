Collaborative investigation results in arrest of Elwood man for child molest

By STEVEN MURREY

A collaborative effort between the Elwood Police Department, the FBI, and the Madison County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of an Elwood man Friday, a press release from EPD Chief Jason Brizendine states.

Jeremy Alan Bartlow, age 31 of Elwood, is charged with Level 3 Child Molest, Level 4 Child Exploitation, Level 4 Child Solicitation, Level 4 Incest, and Level 6 Neglect of a Dependent.

According to the release, Bartlow allegedly posted photographs and videos of an older male, identified as Bartlow, engaging in various sex acts with a young child to a website identified as “Darkwebporn.”

The case began with FBI detectives monitoring the website, utilizing an undercover account. The investigation led to Bartlow, who resides in the 800 block of South D Street.

The FBI and Madison County Drug Task Force notified Elwood police, and EPD Detective Ben Gosnell applied for a search warrant for Bartlow’s residence. The warrant was executed and officers seized additional evidence, including computer hard drives and other electronics.

Saturday morning, Mayor Todd Jones commended EPD Chief Jason Brizendine, Detective Ben Gosnell, and the Elwood Police Department for their collaborative efforts with outside law enforcement agencies.

“I could not be more proud of Chief Brizendine and Detective Gosnell,” Jones said. “Their communication with outside agencies was critical in the apprehension of Mr. Bartlow. I encourage the citizens of Elwood to thank our fine officers, as they are out every day helping make our city safe and eradicating predators from neighborhoods.”

Bartlow was booked at the Madison County Detention Center Friday afternoon and faces a preliminary charge of child molest. Chief Brizendine said the additional charges are also pending. Bartlow is being detained without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.