

FORT WAYNE – Marilyn “Kay” Rode, age 82, of Fort Wayne and formerly a longtime resident of Tipton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 12, 1938 in Elwood, the daughter of Lester H. and Katherine A. (Balser) Beeman.

Kay was a 1956 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. She married the love of her life, Allen Leon Rode, on March 6, 1965, and they shared more than 47 years of marriage together until his passing on July 20, 2012. Kay retired from the Tipton County Courthouse where she worked for many years. She also previously worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Tipton for more than 30 years. As a young mother, Kay was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker while raising her children. She also formerly worked at Ex-Cello and Tams Warehouse, both in Elwood.

Kay was formerly an active member of Sigma Alpha Chi Sorority in Elwood and the Tipton County Women’s Democrat Club. She enjoyed bowling in both Tipton and Elwood leagues for many years. While her daughters were involved, she was a dedicated band parent and also served as the founding president of the Tipton Girls Softball League. More than anything, Kay will be remembered for being absolutely devoted to her family and she especially loved her grandchildren who called her “Mamaw” and “MawMaw.” Kay will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kay’s family includes two daughters, Erin (husband Todd) Adams of Fort Wayne and Sara Rode of Warsaw; brother, David (wife Tracey) Beeman of Anderson; seven grandchildren, Zachary Adams, Brooke Deady (Keila Morales), Blaine Adams, Stephanie Adams (Cesar Diaz), Hilary Adams, Courtney (husband Christian) Westafer and Kendra Etchison (Fiancé Trenton Rapp); a great-grandson, Ari Diaz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Allen Rode in 2012; infant son, Brian Allen Rode in 1969; two brothers, Fred Beeman and Max Beeman; and sister, Clara Jean Beeman.

A funeral service celebrating Kay’s life and legacy will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brian Smith of the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw, officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband in the Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the funeral home. All local health precautions for public health safety will be followed at the funeral home and the family requests that all visitors kindly wear a face mask.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Stroke Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.