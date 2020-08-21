

TIPTON – Lexie (Bilbrey) Shupperd, age 89, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born in Moss, Tenn., on June 26, 1931, to her parents, Sidney Edward Bilbrey and Ada (Condre) Bilbrey.

Lexie graduated from Hermitage Springs High School in Tennessee in the class of 1951. She married Jackie Jean Shupperd on Feb. 18, 1955 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 1993.

For Lexie, family was the most important part of life! She dedicated herself to caring for her husband, children and then eventually, her grandchildren. She was loving, kind and very witty. She had a quiet demeanor, yet she could be quite feisty at times, often making those around her laugh with her dry sense of humor. Lexie loved being a Grandma and beemed with pride for all of her grandchildren! She also cherished her title of “Chinese Checkers Master” which she earned through the years playing the game with her children and grandchildren.

In Lexie’s spare time, you could find her gardening, canning or working around her house. She also loved to go to garage sales and volunteer at the hospital and nursing home. Lexie especially enjoyed being a part of “Tray Favors,” a volunteer group dedicated to lifting the spirits of the residents at Miller’s Merry Manor. Lexie made it her mission in life to help others in any way she could. She poured herself into supporting her church, Tipton Church of Christ, and she was a blessing to many. Lexie will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her!

Those left to carry on Lexie’s legacy of love are her children, Charles (Connie) Shupperd and Terry (Michelle) Shupperd; grandchildren, Cara (Adrian) Roach, Carissa Shupperd (Brett Schloer), Cayla (Orlando) Rosales, Shawn (Sarah) Shupperd, Jeremy (Marissa) Shupperd and Cade Shupperd; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Jack Roach and Luca Rosales; siblings, Doris Jackson, Evelyn Brown, David Bilbrey, James Bilbrey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lexie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Dorothy Odle, Donald Bilbrey, Loren Long and Doren Bilbrey.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. A funeral service celebrating Lexie’s life will be immediately after visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday with Pastor John Ankrom officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the funeral home in support of Pearson Syndrome Awareness. Lexie’s great-grandson, Luca, is fighting the disease.