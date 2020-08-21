

TIPTON – Charles F. Law, 90, of Tipton, died at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Charlie was born in Muncie on Feb. 11, 1930, to Cleo and Isabelle (Gunn) Law. He had also lived in Ekin. On March 26, 1971, he married Nancy McDaniel and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage.

Charlie was a life-long farmer and had also worked at Day’s Marathon and Campbell’s Seeds. He was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School, Class of 1948 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Charlie loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening.

Survivors besides his wife Nancy include one daughter, Amy Jones and husband Martin of Cicero; four sisters and one brother, Margie Spurgeon of Arcadia, Beth Staklebeck and husband Dee of Tipton, Sue Stapleton and husband Delmas of Tipton, Davy Law and wife Virginia of Tipton and Nancy Wallace and husband Keith of Westfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Charlie’s family with a drive-thru visitation honoring him at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon. Visitors will remain in their cars but be able to talk to Charlie’s family members. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask as they talk to the family.

A private family funeral at Union Cemetery in Hamilton County will follow the visitation with the Rev. Harvey McDaniel presiding. The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Monday by following the link on Charlie’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Charlie’s honor be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.