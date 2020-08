Rex A. Odle passed away quietly with his wife by his side on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughter, Jericho; parents, Albert and Marieta Odle; two sisters, Teresa (Bill) Tiderman of Waterford, Mich. and Tonya (Lincoln) Winter of Wheatland, Wyo.; four nieces; and two nephews.

Viewing will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and services following at 1 p.m. at Flanner and Buchanan, 2706 Kesseler Blvd. West Drive in Indianapolis.